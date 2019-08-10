|
Jeanne Annette Engel born May 7, 1926 to Cleon and Emma Russell peacefully left this earth July 25, 2019. Jeanne was born and raised in Iowa and came to California after graduating from Iowa State University to work for Southern California Gas Company in Los Angeles. She was transferred to Visalia to assist the sales team to teach customers how to best use their new gas appliances to demonstrate recipes and various uses of the gas appliances.
She was an avid snow skier and spent countless weekends at Wolverton and Badger Pass ski areas enjoying the beauty of the Sierra Nevada's. It was with the Sequoia Ski Club where she met her husband Harley Engel. They were married June 7, 1958.
Jeanne believed in being an involved parent and along with Harley encouraged their boys to participate in community activities. The family participated together in YMCA, AYSO soccer, Sequoia Ski Club, 4-H and were founding members of the Central Valley Junior Hockey Association. Jeanne never missed a game and spent countless hours at the ice rink watching and supporting all of the boys of her "hockey family". The family spent summers in their motorhome attending hockey camp in Canada.
Jeanne will be remembered by her friends and family for her courage and quiet resolve. She was full of humor and good will. She leaves behind her sons Patrick (Sandy) Engel, Peter (Karrie) Engel, and Steve Engel; grandchildren Ryan Engel, Ethan Engel and Abby Engel; Sister Elaine Martell; four nephews, 1 niece and 3 great nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Engel Family home in Visalia on the afternoon of September 7th. Friends and family of Jeanne are welcome to stop by and share their memories and stories of Jeanne.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 10, 2019