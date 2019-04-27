Services
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery, Eagle's Nest Pavilion
Visalia - We are mourning the sudden loss of our beloved mother, Jeanne Forbes, on April 14, 2019.

She was mother to seven - David Barlow (deceased), Michael Summers (deceased), Curt (Judy) Summers, Robin (Richard) Brown, Cheryl (Tom) Lane, Teresa Richardson, Brian (Cindy) Summers and "Mom" to many more.

She will be sorely missed by her brother, Norman LaJoie, and her cousin Noni Wetzel. Mama raised us to believe in ourselves and make the most of our talents. She left a legacy of love, devotion and strength. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Dennis, Joshua, Noelle, Matthew, Aaron, Nate, Kane, Victoria, Lizzie, Allie, Caitlin, Cameron, Savannah, Colin, and all her "adopted" children, grandchildren and great, great, great, great, great-grandchildren (she was REALLY great~ says six-year old Jedediah!).

Graveside service to be held at Visalia Public Cemetery, Eagle's Nest Pavilion, Saturday, May 04, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Pastries, coffee, juice and memories will be shared after the service at Cheryl and Tom's house, 1517 West Kaweah Avenue, Visalia.

Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 27, 2019
