Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay First Presbyterian Church
351 E. Hermosa St.
Lindsay, CA
Jeanne Owen Boles


1930 - 2019
Jeanne Owen Boles Obituary
Jeanne Owen Boles

Jeanne Owen Boles, of Lindsay, CA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Lindsay, CA on February 5, 1930, to Charles and Gertrude Owen.

Jeanne attended Lindsay Schools, where she met the love of her life Ronald Boles. They married in 1949 and raised their three children in Lindsay. As her children began school, Jeanne became involved as a volunteer. Her volunteer service centered around school and church activities. She served her church as Elder, Deacon and Church Secretary. Through the Parent-Teacher Association she staffed a Well Baby Clinic which was housed at the Presbyterian Church. Jeanne served as Personnel Director at Lindsay Hospital from 1970-1975. Jeanne and her husband Ron were directors of the community Youth Club for 25 years. This was a weekly after school program for kindergarten to high school age students that touched many in the community. Jeanne also volunteered as a reading tutor at Lincoln Elementary School. In 2006, Jeanne was selected as the Orange Blossom Festival Honored Person, an honor she cherished. At the time of her death, Jeanne had been a member of P.E.O. for 42 years and a member of the Lindsay First Presbyterian Church for 63 years.

Jeanne is survived by daughter Rhonda Medders (Dennis), son Stephen Boles (Janice) and daughter Rebecca Collier (Barry). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren David Medders (Kati), Courtney Brewer (Zack), Matthew Boles (Kristi), Melissa Boles, Amanda Mirelez (Steven), Eric Collier (Darcee), Todd Collier (Lourie) and 14 great grandchildren, all very dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Boles.

There will be Celebration of Life on November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindsay First Presbyterian Church, 351 E. Hermosa St., Lindsay, Ca. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Lindsay First Presbyterian Church, 351 E. Hermosa St, Lindsay, Ca 93247.

Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
