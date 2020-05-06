|
Jeannie May Sisco
Jeannie May Sisco came to this earth June 23, 1945. She was born in Missoula MT and came to California when she was 18 years old and lived for 74 amazing years. She was kindhearted and beautiful. She was called to heaven on April 8, 2020 to live in paradise.
She was a wife, a mother, a friend, and a grandmother. She graduated COS, worked at the famous Merles drive in and ended up retiring from the Visalia Adult School. She made it priority to attend all events for her children, and as she became a grandmother, attend all church, schooling, and extra curricular activities. She had a small family by blood, but her heart welcomed everyone in. Her children: Michael and Denise Sisco.
Her grandchildren: Cheyanne Saenz and Makayla Sisco. Her sisters: Crys Crawford and Jinger Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Jim Adams, husband Darwin Sisco.
Jeannie was well known in the quilting community. She started quilting in 2002 and was a founding member of Orange Blossom Quilt Guild. You could find her at all of the quilting retreats, socialializing with her friends, and volunteering her time. Family was priority and she cherished every moment she spent with them. We raise her up to be free, no longer in pain but in paradise. Goodbyes are not forever, they are not the end. Itsimply means we will miss you until we meet again. You are free. Graveside service only on April 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Held at Kingsburg Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 6 to May 7, 2020