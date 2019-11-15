|
Jeffrey Albert Batchman
Visalia - With a life mirroring the pages of an Ernest Hemingway novel, Jeff Batchman passed away on November 12, 2019, a week shy of his 77th birthday.
Born in Fullerton California in November 1942 to a set of wonderful parents, Jeff packed his bags upon graduation of high school and set his sights on Chico State University. After landing in Chico in the early 1960s, Jeff ensured that Chico State rightfully earned its reputation as the country's leading party school. As a proud Delta Sig, the original Animal House lifestyle was born. During this time, Jeff was featured in Playboy magazine after he won an international arm-wrestling tournament, eventually beating the German national champion to take first place. His friends had entered him into the competition as a joke. Throughout the 1960s, Jeff would travel back and forth to what became his first love, Alaska, and it is here he would return throughout his life. An avid outdoorsman, Jeff hunted and fished the Alaskan wilderness, and at one point was employed by the Alaskan Department of Fish & Game, where he eventually became the youngest ever boat captain within the department. When not in Alaska, Jeff would likely be found in San Carlos, Mexico, spending time with dear friends & pursuing outdoor adventure.
In 1965, Jeff married Shirley Ann Fry and moved to Sacramento where they welcomed there first son, Michael aka "Boomer." The family moved to Visalia in 1976 and their second son, Bret, was born in 1979. In 1978, Jeff founded Exeter Engineering, Inc., which to this day specializes in the design and manufacturing of machinery used in the sorting and packaging of fresh produce. Jeff's loyalty to his employees and customers was ever-present, as he led Exeter Engineering to emerge as an industry leader, building a customer base throughout North America, Europe and Asia.
As a corollary, Jeff traveled the world with a sense of vitality, exploration and adventure. Whether he was sitting in a duck blind, leading a customer meeting, camped on a Canadian mountain top, drinking wine in the Sonoran Desert, counting dove in Argentina or on safari, Jeff's wit and story-telling endeared him to all those around. As a result, he became a father-figure to many. As one close friend said, "as soon as you meet Jeff, you never forget him. Life is a lot more predictable when he is not around and a lot less fun!" No matter the travels, Jeff always returned home to Visalia to check-in and ensure the love and well-being of his family, six grandchildren and cherished friends.
Jeff is survived by his son Michael "Boomer" Batchman, wife Robyn and their children Gunnar, Cade and Alastair (Visalia, CA), son Bret, his very significant other Eva Holbrook and their children, Will, Beau and Josie (Orangevale, CA) and his brother Steve Batchman, wife Sally (Parker, AZ)
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust St., Visalia, with a reception to immediately follow at the Southern Pacific Depot ("The Depot") located at 207 E. Oak. Ave, Visalia.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent via check (P.O. Box 457, Exeter, CA) or made online at GoFundMe.com to the "Jeff Batchman Memorial Scholarship Fund." The scholarship is established to further Jeff's interest in providing financial assistance to local students interested in pursuing careers in engineering, mechanics and agricultural related fields.
