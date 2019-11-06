|
Jeffrey Floyd Price
Our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, Jeffrey Floyd Price, 45, returned to his Heavenly Father on October 28, 2019. Jeff was born on March 6, 1974 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Floyd M Price and Marilyn Anne Bradley. He married Kellie Hoggan April 17, 1997. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Chloe. Jeff enjoyed camping, traveling, spending time at the beach, hiking, exploring new places, golfing, being with family, playing games, and watching Chloe play volleyball. He loved projects and was always working on something in the garage, around the house, or with his truck. He was an Eagle Scout. He played basketball and baseball for Murray High School. He graduated from Murray High School in 1992 and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Jeff served in the San Jose Vietnamese speaking mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He grew up installing and repairing garage doors and openers and successfully ran his own garage door company while also working as a Correctional Officer for the California Department of Corrections.
Jeff is survived by his wife Kellie Price; daughter Chloe Price; parents Floyd and Marilyn Price; siblings Jennifer Goodrich (Daniel), Pamela Greer, Preston Price (Niki), Brad Price (Ashley); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and one grandma, Lois Price.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11 am at 650 N Lovers Lane, Visalia, CA with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 am prior to services. There will also be a viewing and graveside service at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, SLC, Utah.
