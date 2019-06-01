Jeneva Pearl Hoeks



Visalia - Jeneva Pearl Hoeks, nee Vanden Bosch went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she loved, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at age 93, and lives forever with Him.



She was born in Leota, Minnesota on September 4, 1925 to Peter and Jennie Vanden Bosch. She was the youngest of 12 children.



Jeneva left the farm for Chicago, IL. She met and married Henry Hoeks, a soldier/carpenter home form WWII. They shared life and love for 66 years, had a family of 5 and raised them in the knowledge of God. They lived in Chicago, IL, Tuscon, AZ, Redlands, CA, Olympia, WA and retired to Visalia, CA.



Jeneva's greatest joy was to be a mother and grandmother, as well as loving others and her church family, teaching the word of God in Bible Study Fellowship and her church. She was well loved by all and faithfully prayed until the moment God took her home to Heaven.



Jeneva is cherished by her children: Jeanne (Phil) Ewalt of Redlands, CA, Sharon (Jim) Van Foeken of Ivanhoe, CA, Mark (Dorey) Hoeks of Spokane, WA, Tim (Patti) Hoeks of Olympia, WA and Paul (Trudy) Hoeks of Auburn, WA. She has 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, all enjoying her legacy of love and knowledge of her Savior.



Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Visalia Christian Reformed Church, 1030 S. Linwood, Visalia, CA (559) 625-0444.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to



wingsofmercy.org.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 1, 2019