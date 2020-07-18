1/
Jenny Pedraza Estrada
Jenny Pedraza Estrada

Visalia - Jenny Pedraza Estrada of Visalia, California was born in La Mesa, New Mexico on September 8, 1927. She went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020. She was a faithful Christian and loving wife. She loved to sing. She sang at her church. She was always on her feet. Always cooking for her family, always washing dishes, and never complained once. She was part of the older generation which only knew hard work before all the modern conveniences of today. She will always be remembered as everything a mother could be and should be. She was love. She was Mom. She will always be remembered and loved.

Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Ysidro Estrada. She is survived by her children, six sons and two daughters.

Services were held July 14th, 2020.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
