Jeremy Theron Hancock



Jeremy Theron Hancock, joined the stars on October 13, 2020, at the age of 53, joining his father, Loran Hancock.



Jeremy bravely fought a strong three year battle with glioblastoma in which he finally fell to. He was at home with his family by his side.



Jeremy was born in Sunnyside, Washington. He attended high school in Hermiston, Oregon, where he played both football and baseball. After graduating in 1986, Jeremy attended Joint Apprentice Training Committee, in Portland, Oregon, later becoming a General Manager. He had moved to Visalia, California, and lived there until his departing.



Jeremy was a staple in everyone's life, and a strong role model. He was often direct, yet always had our best interest at heart.



He loved music any time of the day, even in his last moments, and we loved his laugh and smile. A heartfelt, special thanks to The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for their caring help.



Jeremy leaves his wife Kelly, daughter Jessica with his grandson Jackson, daughter Grace, brother Jon, mother Joanne, and many more family members and friends. Jeremy will be loved always.









