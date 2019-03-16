|
Jerry B. Hurst
- - Jerry B. Hurst, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019. Jerry was born in Grimes, Iowa, July 22, 1937. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving mainly in Korea. He was retired from Pirelli Armstrong Tire after 30 years. Jerry was the former owner of J.J.'s Rentals in Hanford.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Janell Hurst and children Kim Payne and husband Randi, Brad Hurst and wife Jenni, Joni Frey and husband Russ, CynDee Smith and husband Steve, Mendy Postler and husband Rob, a nephew Chad Hurst, a niece Kellie Harmon, 2 brothers, 1 sister, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson.
The service will be held Mon. March, 18th at 10:00, Calvary Worship Center 4581 E. Dakota, Fresno. He will be laid to rest at Redbank Cemetery, Clovis.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: Fellowship of Christian Athletes 1175 Shaw Ave. #104-370 Clovis, Ca 93612.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 16, 2019