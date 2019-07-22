|
|
Jerry Bennett Reeder
Visalia - Jerry Bennett Reeder, of Visalia California, passed away, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Jerry was born November 24, 1938 to Gerald and June Reeder in Porterville, California, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Mt Whitney High School in 1957 and continued on to attend College of the Sequoias.
Jerry had numerous successful business ventures throughout his lifetime, but is best remembered for his years as the owner of Reeder Insurance in Visalia. He loved sports, lettering in Football, Basketball and Track in high school. Jerry even served as Commissioner of Boys Athletics his senior year at Mt Whitney. He was very involved in youth sports, serving on numerous boards and coaching, but what Jerry loved most of all was watching his three sons play.
Jerry is survived by his three sons, Rick (MaryCarol) Reeder of Encinitas, CA, Kevin (Rosemary) Reeder of Visalia, CA, Alex (Kim) Reeder of Visalia, brother Wes Reeder of Kingsburg, CA, brother Randy (Kay) Reeder of Oceano, CA, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 22, 2019