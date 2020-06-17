Jerry Carl Grady
1941 - 2020
Jerry Carl Grady

Visalia - Former Lindsay, Ca. resident Jerry C. Grady entered into eternal rest Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born December 17, 1941 to Julian E. Grady and Erma N. Grady (Holt). He was their fourth child. Jerry was preceded in death by both parents, his older brother Julian Ragon Grady and youngest sister Debra Lynn Greene. Jerry grew up in Bakersfield, Ca. and graduated from East Bakersfield HS in 1961. He then joined the Air Force in 1961 to 1966 and was stationed in Japan.

Jerry is survived by his daughter and son in law Stacey (Grady) Deitz and Richard of Farmersville, son Jeff Grady of East Coast, grandson Alexander Shinn of Visalia, sisters Gipsy Nichols and Sue Rodman of Bakersfield, brother and sister in law Dick Grady and Sunny of Bakersfield, Ca., brother Michael Grady and Sarah Hardy of Springfield, Mo. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Woodlake Presbyterian Church 600 W. Narajo Blvd Woodlake, Ca. 93286 at 11 AM. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Woodlake Presbyterian Church
