Jerry Charles Sullivan
Jerry Charles Sullivan ended his earthly journey on May 6th, 2020, at the age of 86. The youngest of seven children of Stephen and Ethel Sullivan, Jerry was born in Tulare, California on November 13, 1933. Jerry was a graduate of Tulare Union H.S. and Fresno State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.
Jerry married Sharon Marlene Lund on November 10, 1957. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on November 10, 2020.
Jerry and Sharon settled in Visalia, where he was Operations Manager at Lindsay Olive Growers.
After retiring from Lindsay, life's journey took Jerry across the globe, where he designed and supervised the construction of food processing plants.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Kimberly Amoruso and her husband Wayne, Pamela Madewell, Michael and Bri Sullivan and Daniel and Stacey Sullivan. He is also survived by his twin brother and his wife, Dr. James and Darlene Sullivan.
Jerry loved his family more than anything and his pride and joy were his eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, who loving referred to him as "Pepa".
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 12 to May 16, 2020