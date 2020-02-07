|
|
Jerry Lee McClure
Jerry was born in Exeter, Ca. to parents C.J. and Margie McClure. He lived in Tulare County all of his life and was an Ag Mechanic that traveled the state to work mainly on Freeman Hay Balers. In his free time he loved to travel the tractor pull circuit with the entire family. After retirement He enjoyed the many adventures traveling the world including road trips, cruising and flying the skies with his equally adventurous wife.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Tammy Lynn Ramos.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joyce McClure, Son Terry (Ingrid), his son in law Tony Ramos, and 5 grandchildren, Clint (Melissa) McClure, Kyler McClure, Kamryn (Katie Brummer) McClure, Tanna (Jace Sweeney) Ramos and Antonio T.J. Ramos. Brother James (Heavenly sister in law Sammy) McClure, Sister Donna(Wayne) Collins, nephew Doug (Kathy Lizardo) McClure, niece Kristi (Scott) Sumpter, Nephew Dennis (Lisa) Collins, Sister in law Rosie(Heavenly brother in law Gene) Gott and Nephew Darrin( Kera) Dugan and many more loved ones.
Public visitation will be Monday February 10th from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Services will be on Tuesday February 11th at 10:00am also at the Chapel and enternment will be at North Tulare Cemetery immediately following.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020