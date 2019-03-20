|
Jesse Pena
Tulare - Jesse S. Pena Sr., 84, Lifelong Tulare county resident, Veteran and former business owner, passed away on March 13, 2019.
Jesse is survived by a family who loved him dearly; his wife of 61+ years Elsie, sons Ricky and fiancé Pearl, Jesse Jr. and wife Sonia, daughter Linda, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, one brother Danny, and two sisters Nellie and Frances.
Besides the love he had for his family, and his business, Jess had a great love of Baseball. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodger fan.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 23rd at 4:00pm at Salser & Dillard, 127 East Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. For more information log onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 20, 2019