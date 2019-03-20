Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Pena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Pena


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse Pena Obituary
Jesse Pena

Tulare - Jesse S. Pena Sr., 84, Lifelong Tulare county resident, Veteran and former business owner, passed away on March 13, 2019.

Jesse is survived by a family who loved him dearly; his wife of 61+ years Elsie, sons Ricky and fiancé Pearl, Jesse Jr. and wife Sonia, daughter Linda, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, one brother Danny, and two sisters Nellie and Frances.

Besides the love he had for his family, and his business, Jess had a great love of Baseball. He was an avid Los Angeles Dodger fan.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 23rd at 4:00pm at Salser & Dillard, 127 East Caldwell Ave., Visalia, CA. For more information log onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now