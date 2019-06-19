|
Jesse Pena Sr.
Tulare - November 18, 1960- June 14, 2019
Jesse "JP" Peña Sr., our beloved precious father, papa, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with the Lord June 14, 2019, at age 58.
He was preceded in death by his father Andres Sr., mother Dolores, sister Peggy, brothers Andres Jr., Luis and brother in law Darryl Steward.
Jesse is survived by his children, Janae Garza (Laney) Jacqueline (KLove) Jesse Jr. (Kaylene) grandchildren, Hannah, Brysen, Brooklyn, Kingston, Jesse and Kylee. Brothers Mike Peña, Gary (Dana) Peña, Jim Peña, sisters Jennie (Mario) Mattos and Laura Steward.
Jesse, known as JP, to most, always had a passion for sports, in his younger years he was the best pitcher around, playing baseball competitively and later to playing softball on men's and coed teams. His love for sports didn't end on the pitcher's mound but carried over to his family with a shared passion of the Dodgers, Lakers and Rams, attending any and all major league games he could. He loved traveling the state, going into Mexico, deep sea fishing, camping, but was just as comfortable relaxing and watching TV shows and movies, or cheering on his grandchildren at all their sporting events. He truly lived life to the fullest and touched the lives of many people with his contagious smile and laugh, his love, generosity, and maintained his trademark as being a mentor to all that knew him. JP will be remembered by family and friends, as caring, loving, giving, good hearted person and will forever be remembered in the hearts and minds of everyone he met. He loved his entire family dearly and adored his grandchildren to no end. He truly had a unique way about him that was refreshing. Diagnosed with liver cancer two years ago, JP fought cancer, not just physically but most proudly by the way he lived; enjoying life and creating new memories along the way. He truly was the man, the myth, the legend. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors of Stanford Cancer Center and Stanford Hospital for their loving care and compassion the last few years and in his final days.
Visitation will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 10:00 am burial services at Tulare District Cemetery on Kern Ave. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
