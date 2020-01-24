|
|
Jesse Rivas
Woodlake - Jesse M. Rivas of Woodlake, California
Abounding in Love and Passion for the Outdoors
BORN November 1942. Died January 2020.
SON: Parents Joaquin L. and Mary D. Rivas. SIBLING: Lupe, Connie, Frances, Terry, Marianne, Joseph, Matt, Mike.
UNCLE: Kelli, Kari, Keith, Jesse, Merced, Michael, Julie, Tracie, Lori, Mike, Michelle, Suzi, Gary, Eric. HUSBAND: Linda Packard (later divorced).
FATHER: Debbie Marquez and Tony Rivas.
HUSBAND: Elizabeth Saavedra.
SON-IN-LAW: Mom/Virginia.
BROTHER-IN-LAW: Debbie, Jonathan, Joanna, Claudia.
UNCLE: Monica, Nathan, Ashley, Christian, Eileen, Toni, Jeremy, Jon.
FATHER-IN-LAW: Paul.
GRANDFATHER: Stephanie, Allison, Eric, Brianne, Brooke, Jacob.
FRIEND to many.
PET PAPA FOR HUNTING AND COMPANIONSHIP: Hotshot, Josie, Jake, Sebastian, Reba.
Mrs. Rivas appreciates the health care practitioners who provided services with skill, passion, and candid communication; thank you Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, KD Home Health, KD Private Home Care, KD Hospice Care. A special thank-you to MD and Internist Rocio Medina for her candidness and patience with me. Jesse was a lifelong resident of Woodlake. He was a kind and loving man who loved spending time in the outdoors--whether it was rodeoing, hunting or gardening, being outside was his thing—darn it boy! He was the first to get his kisses from the babies and adults. Jesse was an expressive commentator. All those who knew him can recite a list of sayings that regularly popped out of his mouth. He was a peach! His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Elizabeth Rivas, his daughter, Debbie Marquez and her husband Paul, his son, Tony Rivas, his grandchildren, Stephanie Madrigal and her husband Ulysses, Allison Marquez, Eric Marquez, Brianne Rivas and Brooke Rivas, his great grandson, Jacob Madrigal. He is survived by his brother, Matt Rivas and wife Paulette, his sisters, Lupe Rippetoe and her husband Sonny, Connie Northcutt, Frances Holdbrooks and her husband Clarence, Terry Wilcoxson and her husband Keith. He will be missed by beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends who were also family to him. A special thank-you to Steve and Norma Spalding for their extraordinary love and support.
Those who knew and loved Jesse are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, January 31, 2020. Event will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Woodlake Veterans Memorial Building, 355 N. Acacia St., City of Woodlake.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020