|
|
Jim Hamilton
Ivanhoe - Jim Hamilton, a lifelong farmer and rancher of Ivanhoe, passed away Friday, July 26th, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jim was born August 10th, 1937, in Visalia, California to Clarence & Ruth Hamilton.
From a very young age he worked the land, first with his father, and then on into his own career. After graduating from Mt. Whitney High School in 1955 he purchased his first property. It had a small existing walnut dehydrator and that set his path for the years to come. He married Sharon Watkins and started a family, raising three sons, David, Jerry and Chris. Jim and his long-time friend and neighbor, Richard Silva, founded a successful harvesting business that lasted for decades. Highly respected for his dedication and commitment to the agricultural industry, he went on to introduce techniques and innovations that continue today, often inventing the equipment he needed that did not yet exist. He was involved in the industry in many roles. He served as Chairman of the Board at Sequoia Walnut Growers, sat on the Board of Directors at Diamond Walnut, as well as at Federal Land Bank. When Jim ventured into the pecan processing business, he applied the same forward thinking and pioneering spirit while he served on the Board of the National Pecan Shellers Association.
He worked hard and he played hard. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and often went to the Flying B Ranch, a remote hunting club in the wilderness of Idaho on the south fork of the Salmon River. In 2009 Jim married Penny Merriss. They enjoyed traveling for business and pleasure, but mostly going to his favorite get-away spot, his family's cabin at Weston Meadows, a great spot in the mountains settled by his grandparents in the 1800s.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, father, his son Jerry and a grandson Andrew Sweeden. He is survived by his wife Penny; son David Hamilton (Angela); son Chris Hamilton (Lucretia); stepdaughter, Tammy Tashjian; stepson Randy Tashjian; grandsons Jonathan Sweeden, Zachary Hamilton, Christopher Hamilton; granddaughter Kristen Kirk, three great grandchildren and his faithful dog Maggie.
Jim's legacy will live on through his two sons as Hamilton Ranches dehydrator continues to serve the local agricultural community.
A special thanks to Kaweah Delta Hospital, CRMC in Fresno and Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville for all the care given to Jim over the past three months, and to Terry's House in Fresno for the family services provided to Penny that allowed her to stay near the hospital and be with Jim every day.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terry's House in honor of Jim, online at www.communitymedical.org/Make-a-Donation/Terry-s-House or for more information call (559) 459-7200.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 9th at 11:00 am at the Visalia Country Club. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 3, 2019