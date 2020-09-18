Jimmie Lee Chambers Sr.
Visalia - Jimmie Lee Chambers, age 62, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on September 14, 2020. Jim was born on December 9, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ. He grew up in Tulare County. Jim had a big heart when it came to family and friends. He had a strong boisterous character, was adventurous, and he felt he was bigger than life at times with a surprising booming voice. Jim was always on the move and always thinking of new ideas that would cause him to start lots of new projects at one time. He was a self-taught, natural skilled journeyman who could accomplish anything he tackled. Jim would always say, "I am going to live till I die". He met his wife Pamela Couto-Chambers in 2004 in the city of Visalia. She became his best friend and love of his life.
He is survived by wife Pamela, his children Jimmy Chambers II (Samantha), Loren Littrell, Jamie Alves (Justin), Geanie Chambers (Michael), Savannah Chambers, and Dallas Chambers (Destiny). His grandchildren Ashley, Robbie (Codie), Jynna, Shaelynn, Chelsea, Farah, Grant, Serenetii, Grace, Michael, Major and great-grandchildren Tyson and Shaylie. He also has 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild on their way. Jim is also survived by his siblings Tom Chambers, Victor Chambers, Mary Morris, Brenda Capps, Edgar (Jr.) Chambers. He has 12 nieces and nephews, as well as many cousin and friends. Jim is proceeded in death by his parents James and Carol Somers, Glenn Chambers and his first-born son Robert Eugene Chambers. Jim was a great father, son, brother, husband, protector and friend.
Funeral Services will take place at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E Caldwell Ave.Visalia on Tuesday September 22, 2020 between the hours of 4pm-7pm. Graveside Services will be held at the Visalia Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia CA on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 8:30am. Flowers can be sent to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel or donations can be made to the American Heart Association
