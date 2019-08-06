|
|
Jimmy Ray Fillmore
Visalia - Jimmy Ray Fillmore of Visalia, California passed away on July 8, 2019 in South Greenfield, Missouri. He was 78.
Jimmy was born in Bakersfield, California on December 4, 1940 to Audrey Dutton and Paul Fillmore. He graduated from Mt. Whitney High School in 1969. On December 12, 1967 Jimmy married Shirley Knoy in Russellville, Arkansas. They made their home and raised their daughter , Roxanna in Visalia. He owned and operated Jim's Floor Covering in Visalia for over 40 years. He also did handyman work in the area. Jimmy enjoyed his work as well as restoring furniture and automobiles, gardening, traveling and fishing. He was a member of the Church of God of Visalia. He had a strong faith and he enjoyed socializing with his church family who meant the world to him. Jimmy was quiet man with his own personal view on things.
Jimmy is survived by his loving daughter, Roxanna Estes and son-in-law, Christopher Estes of South Greenfield, MO; his sister Myrtle Jackson of Bakersfield, CA; three grandchildren, Madeline, David and Jessica Estes and one great grandchild, Marlee Estes. Jimmie also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins he loved to visit on his way to Missouri spread afar from California, Oregon through Texas and Oklahoma.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m at the Visalia Church of God.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 6, 2019