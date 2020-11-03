1/1
Jo Anne Rich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Anne Rich

Visalia - Beverly Jo Anne Donald was born to Glen and Margaret Donald in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1934. Preceded in death by her three brothers Bill, Bob Donald, George Anderson, and one sister Susie. Jo Anne passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 at the age of 85.

Jo Anne married Dwight Rich on July 20, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and together they have three daughters Debra Bacon (Dennis), Debra Parker (Alan), Lisa Bergthold (Derek), 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.

At the age of 17, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.

Jo Anne loved the Lord and memorized several hundred bible verses through bible study at the Gateway First Baptist Church. Jo Anne was a prayer warrior and prayed constantly for family and friends. She loved to sing and sang all her life. In high school starting in choir, trios and quartets. She worked at a variety of jobs including teaching music and being a "Special Friend" for VUSD. She worked at Chase bank and retired in 1996. She and Dwight loved to travel in their Fifth Wheel, especially to see their family and friends in Iowa and Missouri.

Jo Anne loved cooking, baking and entertaining. Everyone loved her homemade chicken and noodles and homemade Pies. Jo Anne was a very friendly, affectionate sweet person. Her nephew Robbie said she was the most kind and loving person he knew. She was dearly loved by all her family and friends and will be sorely missed, especially her silly sense of humor. Due to the pandemic, family has decided to have a private service.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jo Anne to the Jesus Film Project. www.jesusfilm.org or P.O Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved