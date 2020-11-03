Jo Anne Rich
Visalia - Beverly Jo Anne Donald was born to Glen and Margaret Donald in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on Nov. 10, 1934. Preceded in death by her three brothers Bill, Bob Donald, George Anderson, and one sister Susie. Jo Anne passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
Jo Anne married Dwight Rich on July 20, 1955 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and together they have three daughters Debra Bacon (Dennis), Debra Parker (Alan), Lisa Bergthold (Derek), 10 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and one on the way.
At the age of 17, she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior.
Jo Anne loved the Lord and memorized several hundred bible verses through bible study at the Gateway First Baptist Church. Jo Anne was a prayer warrior and prayed constantly for family and friends. She loved to sing and sang all her life. In high school starting in choir, trios and quartets. She worked at a variety of jobs including teaching music and being a "Special Friend" for VUSD. She worked at Chase bank and retired in 1996. She and Dwight loved to travel in their Fifth Wheel, especially to see their family and friends in Iowa and Missouri.
Jo Anne loved cooking, baking and entertaining. Everyone loved her homemade chicken and noodles and homemade Pies. Jo Anne was a very friendly, affectionate sweet person. Her nephew Robbie said she was the most kind and loving person he knew. She was dearly loved by all her family and friends and will be sorely missed, especially her silly sense of humor. Due to the pandemic, family has decided to have a private service.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Jo Anne to the Jesus Film Project. www.jesusfilm.org
or P.O Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.