- - Jo Best was born Josephine Virginia Moore in Holdenville, Oklahoma on April 29, 1937. She was so young when her father left, she never knew him. Her mother Pauline remarried and had six other children, giving all of them first names starting with the letter "J". Pauline's new husband did not care for Jo because she was not "his" child. Therefore, she lived with the woman she was named after, her loving Grandmother Josephine Owens, and her wonderful Grandfather Pap.
Jo grew up in Cutler and graduated from Orosi High School in 1955. While there, she was a student announcer for a local radio station because of her beautiful voice. Around this time, she met her future husband, Frank L. Best, also originally from Oklahoma. Together, they had four children: Aline (deceased in 2007), Frank, Jim, and Penny. After moving several times, the family settled in Visalia. They divorced after sixteen years together. With the help of family, Jo went on to care for her children and become the matriarch of the Best family.
Jo attended Cosmetology school, but after graduating decided it was not something she wanted to pursue professionally. However, she enjoyed cutting hair for her family members over the years. She then trained to become a CNA and did that job for a while. She stopped because she became too attached to the people she helped as a nurse, having a difficult time seeing them pass . Several of her family members also went into nursing.
After that, she moved into th e materials management area of Visalia Community Hospital and KDDH. She did that job until she retired. She was very popular with her coworkers, many who saw her as a maternal figure as she was always taking care of people. At the time of her passing, she had so many children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren it was difficult to keep track of everyone by name. Most everyone knew her as "Mother", whether you were her child or not.
Jo moved in with her son Frank and his wife Kay in the late 1980s and lived with them for the rest of her life. She enriched their lives as well as those of their large, extended family. She enjoyed being involved in their many celebrations that including birthday parties, holiday gatherings, and family get-togethers over the years. She especially enjoyed getting hugs from her grandchildren at those events.
Jo possessed a keen and very dry wit, which some people did not understand, or mistook for something else. She passed that humor and her love of life on to her family. She was a warm and loving person who touched the lives of everyone she met over the years. Her presence will be sorely missed, but her loving spirit lives on in the lives of her family, and the people who were fortunate to have known her.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Mar. 19, 2019