Joan Louise Sisco Remillard
Joan Louise Sisco Remillard aka "Mrs. Jones", a loving Mom, Wife, Grandma and Aunt, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of August 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. She was born in Los Angeles CA on December 9, 1943 to Everett and Marguerite Sisco. An accomplished educator of over 30 years Joan found much fulfillment in educating young adults. A graduate of Reseda High School, she later continued her education, earning a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education. She met the man she loved as he rode his police motorcycle through a parade and turned to her sister and said "I want that one!" A fun-loving mother to her son Scott, they would often be seen singing a tune on the 8-track of her VW Beetle in the 70's, fishing or playing in the snow in the mountains of Crestline or cheering him on at a baseball or football game, wherever it was. With her son Rick, there was never a time that he could not look up from any sport he was playing to find his greatest and most-supportive fan sitting in the stands. An accomplished and award winning quilter, Joan shared her passion with many family members and friends that will enjoy her beautiful handmade quilts for years to come. Joan was known for her love for life, laughter and incredible sense of family, which was displayed through her pure enjoyment of cooking for large gatherings and the hugs that everyone received that ever met her.
Joan is survived by her husband of 49 years Robert "Bob" Remillard, sons Scott and Rick Remillard, brother Robert "Bob" Sisco and wife Nancy, fraternal twin-sister Jeannie Sisco-Parenteau, grandkids, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley Children's Hospital through www.valleychildrens.org
. Steve Sisco, Joan's nephew, will preside over her funeral and services, to be held at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Seating will be limited, due to the Covid Pandemic. Joan will be laid-to-rest in the Visalia Cemetery.