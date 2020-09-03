1/1
Joan Louise Sisco Remillard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Louise Sisco Remillard

Joan Louise Sisco Remillard aka "Mrs. Jones", a loving Mom, Wife, Grandma and Aunt, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on the morning of August 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. She was born in Los Angeles CA on December 9, 1943 to Everett and Marguerite Sisco. An accomplished educator of over 30 years Joan found much fulfillment in educating young adults. A graduate of Reseda High School, she later continued her education, earning a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education. She met the man she loved as he rode his police motorcycle through a parade and turned to her sister and said "I want that one!" A fun-loving mother to her son Scott, they would often be seen singing a tune on the 8-track of her VW Beetle in the 70's, fishing or playing in the snow in the mountains of Crestline or cheering him on at a baseball or football game, wherever it was. With her son Rick, there was never a time that he could not look up from any sport he was playing to find his greatest and most-supportive fan sitting in the stands. An accomplished and award winning quilter, Joan shared her passion with many family members and friends that will enjoy her beautiful handmade quilts for years to come. Joan was known for her love for life, laughter and incredible sense of family, which was displayed through her pure enjoyment of cooking for large gatherings and the hugs that everyone received that ever met her.

Joan is survived by her husband of 49 years Robert "Bob" Remillard, sons Scott and Rick Remillard, brother Robert "Bob" Sisco and wife Nancy, fraternal twin-sister Jeannie Sisco-Parenteau, grandkids, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley Children's Hospital through www.valleychildrens.org . Steve Sisco, Joan's nephew, will preside over her funeral and services, to be held at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Seating will be limited, due to the Covid Pandemic. Joan will be laid-to-rest in the Visalia Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved