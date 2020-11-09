1/1
Joan Shelia Drilling
Joan Shelia Drilling

Visalia - Joan Shelia Drilling passed away November 4, 2020 after a short fight with a lung infection. Joan is survived by 2 Sons Stephen J and Robert E. Drilling a daughter Susan J Drilling, a Grandson Nicholas and wife Sarah Drilling and 3 great great grand children. Joan is preceded in death by husband Robert F and daughter Sharon E Drilling, father Glen Earl Atkisson, Marjorie Elaine Rigby, step father Vern Rigby, and brother Milton Atkisson. Joan will be missed by all that knew her. Condolences can be made to your favorite charity. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
