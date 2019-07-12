Services Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Ave Visalia , CA 93291 (559) 732-8371 Resources More Obituaries for Joan Fowler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Squier Fowler

1925 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Joan Squier Fowler



Tulare - Joan Laurel Fowler (Squier), age 93, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Glory Days, a caring and loving community in Visalia, California. She would probably tell you she just ran out of steam. Joan was born November 26, 1925 in Petoskey, Michigan to Lumen Wells and Nellie Ballou Squier. She was the youngest of three siblings who grew up and attended school in the resort town of Harbor Springs on Lake Michigan, where their father founded Squier Electric, which is still there today. The kids spent summers swimming with friends in the lake where Joan's can-do spirit got her and an accomplice in trouble one winter for short-cutting the thin ice over the harbor instead of walking around. Joanie was also a little famous for doing cartwheels along the street past Juilleret's Ice Cream Parlor showing off the cute bloomers her mom sewed to match her school dress.



After graduating, she talked her father into funding a stint at DePauw University where she and her roommate soon noticed there were no men (due to WWII), so they boarded a train for California in hopes of new adventures and better prospects. In time, Joanie met dashing Donald J. Fowler, US Navy, who swept her off her feet. After three months, they were married in San Diego in 1947.



They moved to Michigan, where Don worked for Squier Electric and Joan gave birth to their first daughter (Wendy). The second (Melissa) was born in Rockford, Illinois, while Don was fighting for the US Marines Corps in Korea. The couple returned to San Diego and settled in Bonita, California, where Joan taught Bridge lessons in the family room and sang show tunes while cleaning the house, enlisting her daughters for the harmony parts. Joan was known for her deviled eggs, her Weens and Beanie's and she loved nothing better than a pool full of splashing teenagers in the summer. She was a staunch admirer of President Kennedy and took her daughters to his parade in San Diego on June 6, 1963. When President Kennedy was assassinated months later, Joan was so devastated she wrote a poem titled, "Lest We Forget," which is now archived in the Kennedy Library, in Boston, MA. She was published reading the poem on YouTube, on November 20, 2013 in honor of Kennedy's 50 year memorial (John F. Kennedy Poem).



When her marriage didn't last, Joan nevertheless persisted. She brushed up on her Gregg Shorthand and landed a job with the School District, eventually working into a position as Secretary to the Board of Directors of Sweetwater Authority from which she retired in 1991. Joan was honored to be listed on the cornerstone of the water board building in Chula Vista. In her spare time, she knit beautiful sweaters and suits, and even coats for everyone she loved.



In the year 2000, after an adventure filled retirement in Mission Bay, San Diego, Joanie moved to Tulare County to be closer to her youngest daughter and her grandchildren.



Her spirit is carried on by her two children, Wendy (Frederic) Nunes and Melissa (King) Janes, two grandchildren, Keegan (Scott) Robinson and Trenton (Breann) Janes; step-granddaughter Tamara (Jae) Lee, (great step-granddaughter Laurel); one niece (Kim Meyerhoff) and six nephews (Geoff Squier; Walden and Stephen Wright; Phil, Sid and Ken Fowler).



She is predeceased by her parents, brother Charles Eugene, sister Shirley and most recently, son-in-law King R. Janes.



Joanie lived her life guided by integrity, love, and laughter. She will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank the staff at Glory Days, and Kaweah Delta Hospice, including Dr. Anca Petrascu for their devoted care, especially during her final days. They would also like to thank Sylvia Castro who has provided companion care and friendship for their mom the last seven years.



A celebration of life will be held at Glory Days, followed with funeral services at a later date at the Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita, California.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a in Joan's honor.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from July 12 to July 13, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries