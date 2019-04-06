|
Joan V. Hagans
Exeter - Joan V. Hagans was born in Porterville, CA on August 23, 1935 to Harold and Evelyn (Bastian) Haley. She passed away in Visalia, CA on April 4, 2019 at the age of 83. She attended grammar schools in Visalia and Exeter and graduated from Exeter Union High School with the class of 1953. She received her teaching credentials from Fresno State University. Joan taught at both Lincoln Elementary and Wilson Jr. High for over 35 years. She married Benjamin Hagans in Exeter in 1980. She was active in the Eastern Star and the Exeter Pink Ladies. She was also a member the National Education Association. She loved to cook and spend time at the cabin in Pine Flat. Joan also enjoyed going on Cruises.
Joan is survived by her husband Benjamin; two children Martin (Laurie) Hagans of Las Vegas NV and Betsy (Lenny) Novotne of New York NY; her sister Georgine (Chuck) Jones of Fresno; and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Then Family would like to say thank you to the Staff of Linwood Meadows, Kaweah Delta Hospice and Kaweah Delta Medical Center for the care she received.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Exeter Art Gallery and Museum, 125 South B Street, Exeter CA. A family burial will be in the Exeter District Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 6, 2019