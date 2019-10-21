|
|
JoAnn Osborn (Searcy)
Visalia - JoAnn Osborn (Searcy) passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 77 in Visalia, California. JoAnn was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on August 27, 1942. She was a loving widow, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was a member of Woodland Drive Baptist Church in Visalia. JoAnn retired from IBM in 1992 after a career as a parts machine operator. The family is comforted in knowing that she is reunited with her parents Raymond and Maude, her husband Bill as well as her son Rick and her brother Doyle and sister-in-law Betty.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband William Osborn and her son Richard Wright as well as her brother Doyle Searcy and sister-in-law Betty Searcy. She is survived by her sons Daniel Wright and wife Lydia of Los Banos, California, Raymond Wright and wife Maureen of Pleasanton, California, step-daughters Jodi Protopappas of Reno, Nevada and Tegan Osborn of Round Rock, Texas; her 10 grandchildren Sabrina, Kristina, Daniel, Shelby, Carlee, Elizabeth, Kaella, Jackson, Ryan and Mackenzie as well as 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Raymond Searcy of Lakewood, California, Bill Searcy and wife Marilyn of Visalia, California, Clayton Searcy and wife Ethel of Visalia, California along with several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 28th at Woodland Drive Baptist Church (The Messengers Church), 1436 S. Woodland Street, Visalia, CA 93277. This service will be followed by a lunch reception in the hall immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church.
