JoAnn Pankratz

JoAnn PankratzVisalia - July 20, 1932 - July 25, 2020.JoAnn passed away at home at the age of 88 years old. She was born in Houston, Texas but moved to California as a young girl. JoAnn married Manuel Pankratz on April 7, 1951, and they had four children. She was a longtime resident of Visalia and worked as a credit manager, personnel supervisor, and operator, at JC Penney's for over 30 years. JoAnn loved her children and grandchildren, gardening, and spending vacations in Cayucos and Morro Bay.JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel, and a son, Gerald (Jerry). She is survived by three children, Laura Pankratz, Michael Pankratz, and Sharon Castellini, all of Visalia, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements have been made by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Visalia Cemetery.