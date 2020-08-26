1/1
Joanne Gaggos Erwin
Joanne Gaggos Erwin

Visalia - Born July 16, 1944 in Greybull, Wyoming. Passed away August 21, 2020 in Visalia, Ca.

Joanne was a beautiful, funny, loving woman who always cared for others. She was fondly known as Auntie Jo to everyone she loved and cared for. Her family, friends, and dogs were everything to her. Joanne graduated from Redwood High School in 1962. She married Wayne Erwin on January 1, 1965. She worked for the Tulare County Sherriff's Office for almost 40 years. She retired as the Supervisor of Records at TCSO to spend her life caring for her family and dogs. She was a kind, loving, and selfless woman whose laugh and smile were contagious. She is dearly missed by so many.

Joanne is preceeded in death by her parents Joe and Juanita Gaggos.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Erwin; sister, Vivian Mulford; brother, Joe + Donna Gaggos; nieces and nephews, Joanna + Shane Reynolds; Joe + Jamie Gaggos; Justin Gaggos; Great nieces and nephews, Cheyanne, Shylo, Leah, Chloe, Dax; Great great nephew Hoss; Inlaws, Floyd + Sandra Jones; Randy + Norma Erwin; and by her friends and coworkers who she also considered family.

There will be a private viewing August 31, 2020 at Miller Memorial in Visalia. No services will be held at this time.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com or directly to Wayne Erwin.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
5597328371
