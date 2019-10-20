|
Joanne Thiesen
Longtime Visalia resident Joanne Thiesen has graduated to Heaven at the age of 91. She was born Edna Joan Tuck on October 13, 1928 in Taft, CA. but always went by Joanne. She died peacefully on October 17, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure and dementia.
Joanne and husband Ray lived in Visalia for more than 50 years where they were active in the community and were members of Neighborhood Mennonite Brethren and GateWay churches. They moved to the Sacramento area in 2016 to live near family. Ray died in May 2017.
Joanne will be greatly missed, but her memory will be preserved at the family Hume Lake cabin and she will live on through her piano music which was professionally recorded in 2011. A graveside memorial service is planned for Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 am at the Sylvan Cemetery in Citrus Heights, CA.
Joanne is predeceased by her parents Roy and Lou Tuck, husband Ray, daughter Janie, grandson Calvin, brother Alvis and his wife Pat. She is survived by daughter Melinda Ryan and her husband Rich of Orangevale, CA; daughter Ann and her husband Nick and their son Brody of Bennington, OK.; granddaughter Jordan Sherburne, her husband Dustin and great-grandsons James and Dylan of Orangevale, CA.; grandson Zach Ryan, his wife Jessica and great-granddaughter Harper of Citrus Heights, CA; grandson Marcus Peters, his wife Jetta and great-grandson Oliver of Kingsburg, CA; granddaughter Miranda Prins and her husband Nick of Dinuba, CA; brother Bill Tuck and his wife Patricia and their son Neil and his family of Greenville, SC. ; and many dear friends, cousins, nieces and nephews -- especially Jim, Dale and Gary Tuck and Rachel Conger.
Special thanks to the Sutter Hospice team, Dr. Caron Houston and especially the staff at Elim Oaks for providing Joanne with such loving and skilled care.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hume Lake Christian Camps.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019