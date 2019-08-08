|
Joe Ann Rudd
- - FEB 8, 1928 - AUG 5, 2019
Joe Ann Rudd was born February 8, 1928 in Little Rock Arkansas to John and Audrey Beam. She was a World War II bride marrying Willie Rudd who served in the U.S. Navy. After the war, both attended SouthWestern Assembly of God University. They went on to be Assembly of God ministers and later on she would be a property manager in South California for marry years. They were the proud parents of Rebecca Mitchell and Stephen Rudd. She is preceded in death by Willie Rudd. She is leaving behind her family; Stephen (son) and Becky Rudd, Rebecca (daughter) and Harvey Mitchell, her grandkids Michal Lomeli, Haney Mitchell Jr., Mathew Mitchell, Andrew Rudd, Bethany Hele and their spouses. She is also leaving behind her 7 great grandchildren who affectionately called her "Gigi". She is further survived by her sister Pat Williams and brother David Beam both of Visalia, along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Her service will be held Saturday, August 10th with a viewing at 1pm and the service at 2pm held at Christian Life Center located at 650 E. Olive Ave in Merced, California. She will be buried with her husband at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. www.nobituaries.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 8, 2019