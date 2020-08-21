Joe Coelho Alves



Tulare - Joe Coelho Alves was born January 22, 1937 in Tulare, California and went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020 in Lodi, California at age 83. He met his loving wife Delores Josephine Alves (Ribeiro) in 1959 and seven months later they married on July 12, 1960. They shared 60 happy years of marriage together. Joe was a hardworking man who worked in the farming industry his entire life. He went above and beyond to provide for his family, continuing to work until his passing at the age of 83. Joe was well known and loved by many in his community. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his little trips to the casino with his wife Delores. Joe was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Tulare. He will be remembered as a God-fearing, loving, caring, and selfless husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather. Joe is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Virginia Alves, his sister Mary Carmen Alves, and son Michael Alves. He is survived by his wife Delores Alves, brother Frank (Arlene) Alves, sister Alvina Junio, children Joey Alves, Anthony Alves, Johnny (Julie) Alves, Maryann(Michael) Gutierrez, and Diane Alves, 22 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.



Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 20, 4:00-7:00 pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare.



Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:30 a.m. outside St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E. Kern Ave., Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store