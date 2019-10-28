|
Joe G. Delgado
Joe G. Delgado was born on April 21, 1938, in Fresno, CA, and passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 3830 W. Tulare Ave., Visalia, CA. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Joe's name to: Central Valley , 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, CA 93711 or Optimal Hospice Care, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.
