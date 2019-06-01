|
Joe Ochoa
Exeter - Joe Ochoa 75, of Exeter went to be with the Lord on January 22, 2019.
He was born August 29, 1943 in Waco, Texas. The family came to California shortly after his birth. His parents were Bob and Frances Ochoa of Lindsay.
He attended elementary school in Strathmore, and graduated from Exeter Union High School in 1962, where he was on the track and wrestling teams.
He served in the US Navy from June 3, 1964 to January 31, 1969. He had a great love for his country, respected and honored veterans, and revered the American flag.
He met his wife, Debbie in Three Rivers in 1972, and they married December 8, 1979.
Joe received Jesus as his Savior in 1981. He read his Bible regularly and believed in the power of prayer and forgiveness. He loved Jesus and loved to talk about him.
He lived and worked in this are his entire life, retiring from Kraft Foods in 2006. For the past several years, he worked part time at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
Joe had many interests and hobbies, especially those done outdoors. He loved riding bikes of all kinds. He rode a Harley for 40+ years, rode dirt bikes, mountain bikes, and loved to build and work on them in his garage. He built many projects over the years from bird house to furniture, but his passion recently was restoring his classic VW bug. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, in the mountains and especially at the coast. Working in his yard and planting tomatoes every year was also something he enjoyed. He loved the smell of freshly mowed grass and getting his hands dirty. He had very eclectic tastes in music and movies, was an avid reader, and had much compassion for animals.
Joe dearly loved his wife, cherished his son and daughter, and his grandchildren were precious to him. Joe will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed.
He is survived by his wife Debbie or 40 years; daughter Heather (Jarrod) of Visalia; son Adam (Emily) of Tucson, Arizona; granddaughter Avyn (Jay) of Visalia; grandsons Jacob and Riley of Visalia; sister Irene of San Diego; brother Martin (Kay) of Galloway, Ohio; brother Gilbert of Tulare; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Frances Ochoa of Lindsay, and his sister Amelia of Porterville.
A graveside service will be held at the Exeter District Cemetery Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 am. Following, will be a Celebration of Life from 11:00 to 3:00 pm at the Exeter Courthouse Gallery and Museum, 125 South B Street, Exeter.
Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 1, 2019