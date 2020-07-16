1/1
Joe Orozco
Joe Orozco

Porterville -

We, the Family of Joe Orozco are saddened to announce his passing on Friday July 10th, 2020, at the age of 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel, Mary and brother Gilbert Orozco.

He will be always remembered by his five sons Joe (Aisha), Rudy (Natalie), Orlando, Eric, Manuel, sisters Anita Grijalva, Lupe Rios, Brother John (Jennie), 10 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

A graduate of Tulare Western High School, worked for Lampe Lumber several years, participated in League Baseball and Tournament games. He moved to Reno, Nevada where he worked and retired from The Peppermill Hotel and Casino. His final residence Porterville, Ca.

Joe was a dedicated fan of the SF 49er Football Team and very seldom missed their games. He is most remembered for his unique sense of humor, one liners and thunderous voice. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of His Life will be scheduled in the near future. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com






Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
