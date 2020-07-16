Joe Orozco
Porterville -
We, the Family of Joe Orozco are saddened to announce his passing on Friday July 10th, 2020, at the age of 68 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel, Mary and brother Gilbert Orozco.
He will be always remembered by his five sons Joe (Aisha), Rudy (Natalie), Orlando, Eric, Manuel, sisters Anita Grijalva, Lupe Rios, Brother John (Jennie), 10 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.
A graduate of Tulare Western High School, worked for Lampe Lumber several years, participated in League Baseball and Tournament games. He moved to Reno, Nevada where he worked and retired from The Peppermill Hotel and Casino. His final residence Porterville, Ca.
Joe was a dedicated fan of the SF 49er Football Team and very seldom missed their games. He is most remembered for his unique sense of humor, one liners and thunderous voice. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of His Life will be scheduled in the near future. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com