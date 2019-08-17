|
Visalia - Joe R. Souza
Dec. 18, 1930 - Aug. 6, 2019
He was born to Azorean immigrant parents, Joe R. Souza Sr. and Maria Nunes Souza on Dec. 18, 1930, at home, and was raised on their small dairy farm near the current Visalia airport. He attended grade school at Oak Grove and graduated from Visalia Union HS in 1947.
He met his sweetheart, Leonora Bianchi, at a dance in Hanford, and it was love at first sight. They were married on July 9, 1952 and had 54 years together before her passing in 2006. They were blessed with five children, Karen (Chuck) Crisp, Brenda Costa, Cathy Souza, Jo Ann Souza and Gary Souza. Out of this union he was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter due in Dec. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Leonora, sisters Irma and Mayme Cordeniz and his granddaughter Breanna Souza. He is survived by his sister, Delores Machado.
Dad was a dairy farmer all his life. He was so proud when his son, Gary was born, so he could have a partner to share it with. We have so many memories of family swimming parties, Pismo Festa vacations, close family ties and the respected work ethics he and mom taught us. He loved his everyday morning coffee shop time with his buddies and his 11am lunches with his various family members at Black Bear Diner. We always knew where to find him at 11 am every day.
Dad was in the National Guard. He was one of the founding members of the PPAV Lamb Feed. He belonged to the PPAV Board of Directors, Goshen Mounted Police, Sheriff's Posse, Knights of Columbus, and Hanford Cabrillo Club. His hobbies included wood and iron working.
He married Carmen Fagundes on Oct. 24, 2009, and gained another family. He is survived by her sons, Mike (Sabrina) Sollars, Brian Sollars, 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 1 great-great granddaughter. He also leaves behind his beloved pets who never left his side, Ginger, Georgi and Lucky.
Viewing will be at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel Wed. Aug. 21st from 4-7pm. Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs. Aug. 22nd at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10am with burial at Visalia District Cemetery. A reception will follow at the PPAV Hall. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 17, 2019