|
|
Johanna Henrietta Hille
Visalia - Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Johanna's life adventure began on September 21, 1931 in Clifton, New Jersey. She passed away on March 30, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 87 years old. Johanna Henrietta Koppenaal was born to Jeremias and Trina Koppenaal. She had two older siblings, a brother, Peter and sister, Annetta. The Koppenaal family moved to Hanford in 1935. She graduated from Hanford Joint Union High School, and then continued her education at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, CA, and then Fresno State. After graduation, Johanna married Bill Ross in 1953. They had 3 children, Dan, Sherrie & Lorrie. Bill passed away 1966. Four years later she was introduced to Bob Hille, a widower with 2 daughters, Carrie and Susan. When Johanna and Bob married in February 1970, their two families became one. Johanna was a gifted and much-loved teacher. She taught in Hanford and Armona area for several years before moving to Lindsay. She returned to teaching in 1980 and continued teaching until her retirement. Johanna was blessed with the gift of hospitality, no one was ever a stranger in her home. Her home was often filled with the laughter of family and friends. She loved to play board or card games. Johanna enjoyed gardening, baking and reading. Johanna is preceded in death by her parents, Jeremias & Trina Koppenaal, her husbands, Bill Ross and Robert Hille, her son, Daniel Ross, her brother, Peter and sister Annetta. She is survived by her daughters Carrie (Quinn) Blue, Sherrie (Rick) Van Matre, Susan (Craig) Swift, Lorrie Swortfiguer & Alicia Davis. She adored her grandchildren; Joseph & David Ross, Robbie, Katie (Smith)& Andrew Blue; Christina (Berger), Jessica (Coughlin) & Melissa Van Matre; Sadie & Hannah Shay Swift; Amanda (Cisson) & Amber Swortfiguer. Johanna was also blessed to be "Oma"to her 3 great grandsons, Brayden Cisson, Domenick Blue and Ezra Lucero. She is also survived by a large extended family & friends who she loved deeply. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14th at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019