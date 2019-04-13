Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Castellanos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Castellanos


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Castellanos Obituary
John Castellanos

Tulare - John A. Castellanoz was born January 14, 1961 in Tulare Ca. and passed away April 4, 2019. He was raised in Tulare and was very proud to be from this great city. He was a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family especially the grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Peggy Couch Castellanoz of 35 years, 3 daughters, Caroline Castellanoz, Nicole Castellanoz, Joanna Castellanoz and son John Castellanoz Jr. His father Raymond Castellanoz, sister Christine Aguayo, brothers Joe Castellanoz, Raymond Castellanoz Jr. His was preceded in death by is mother Caroline S. Castellanoz and granddaughter Jade Elise Arellanos. Visitation will be Monday April 15, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service will be Monday April 15, at 1:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Interment will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now