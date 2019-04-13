|
|
John Castellanos
Tulare - John A. Castellanoz was born January 14, 1961 in Tulare Ca. and passed away April 4, 2019. He was raised in Tulare and was very proud to be from this great city. He was a proud and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family especially the grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Peggy Couch Castellanoz of 35 years, 3 daughters, Caroline Castellanoz, Nicole Castellanoz, Joanna Castellanoz and son John Castellanoz Jr. His father Raymond Castellanoz, sister Christine Aguayo, brothers Joe Castellanoz, Raymond Castellanoz Jr. His was preceded in death by is mother Caroline S. Castellanoz and granddaughter Jade Elise Arellanos. Visitation will be Monday April 15, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service will be Monday April 15, at 1:00 pm at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Interment will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service, Tulare, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019