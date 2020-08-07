John David Boydstun
December 8, 1943 - July 31, 2020
John David Boydstun, longtime Exeter and Visalia resident, and recently of Los Osos, California, was welcomed into Glory on July 31, 2020 after a long and valiant battle with cancer. He was born on December 8, 1943 in Los Angeles, California to Eugene and Martha (Perkins) Boydstun. A wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and good friend to so many, John is survived by his wife and soulmate of forty-four years, Julie (Covert) Boydstun, his five children, Laurie Boydstun Stattelman (Conrad Stattelman) of Fresno, John Boydstun (Kristie) of Visalia, Amy Boydstun Millis (Chris Millis) of Fresno, Matthew Boydstun (Griselda) of Corcoran, and Andrew Boydstun (Brittney) of Visalia. He was proud grandfather to eight, Jacob and Alyssa Boydstun, Emerson Millis, Audrey, Ainsley and Gema Boydstun, Hailey Payne and expected Jaxon Boydstun, in January. He has two surviving sisters, Margaret (Boydstun) Cooksey (Richard Cooksey) of Porterville and Camp Nelson, and Carol (Boydstun) Vossler (Russell Vossler) of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. He also leaves his little "redhead", his beloved dachshund, The Tudes, who was a faithful companion throughout his illness.
John Boydstun was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Aiden Boydstun, brothers Robert E. Boydstun and Lee Charles Boydstun, and sisters Elizabeth (Boydstun) Abbot-Hall and Mary (Boydstun) Carriker.
John lead an interesting and adventure-filed childhood. After retiring from the Los Angeles Police Department, his father's real estate investment and development interests initiated several moves around the country. In addition to his parent's business in the Sunland/Tujunga area which included riding stables and one of the first trailer parks in Southern California, John lived on a dairy in Santa Maria, California, a large farm near Springdale, Arkansas where he and his brother Charles attended a one room school, an almond ranch in Terra Bella, California and finally to Porterville, California. He graduated in 1961 from Porterville Union High School and remained in close contact with many of his fellow classmates, as well as remaining an active participant in class activities and reunions.
John received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Fresno State College and began his teaching career at Redwood High School in Visalia, California. He then accepted a position at Exeter Union High School where he spent thirty-eight years teaching art, crafts, and pottery. During his last years in the classroom, he brought popular new courses in computer animation to the school. A large clay mural that he designed and created still hangs outside his former classroom. "Coach" Boydstun was also the proud head coach for Exeter's Junior Varsity football team that took two Valley titles.
John regularly attended the Visalia United Methodist Church and loved singing in the church choir. He appreciated good music and enjoyed playing his guitars and singing gospel and folk songs. In retirement, John continued his lifetime passion of planning additions and remodeling his homes. He also designed and built a lovely vacation cabin at Shaver Lake and spent many happy days enjoying the beauty of the mountains there. He also looked forward to going to classic car shows with his sons and liked to remember "The High Steppers" car club he and his friends organized at Porterville Union High School. John and wife Julie especially loved spending time at the California coast, finally moving to Los Osos full time four years ago, where one of the first things he did was to remodel the kitchen and add a new family room to their home.
A Celebration of Life will be held out of doors on the patio area of Visalia United Methodist Church, 5200 West Caldwell Avenue, Visalia, California on August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
The family hopes that you will consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
, Wilshire Hospice in San Luis Obispo, California or a charity of your choice
.