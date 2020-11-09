John de JongKingsburg - John de Jong of Kingsburg, California, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020. He died peacefully at home after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.John was born on May 29, 1935 in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. He was one of ten children of Arie and Maartje de Jong. In 1949, the de Jong family immigrated to southern California. After a couple years working in the family business, John served in the U.S. Army. He returned home and worked once again at Hollandia Dairy with his family.John married Willemijntje (called Willie) Brouwer in 1961 and they moved to the Central Valley to start a dairy. Over the years John partnered in many dairy and farming operations in several states. John and Willie were blessed with eight children who thrived in a close-knit community of extended family and friends.John was a founding member at First Christian Reformed Church of Visalia. He was active in the church, serving as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and youth group leader. For years he also led the Dutch hymn sing.The de Jong home was a welcoming place. John and Willie often hosted koffietijd (Dutch coffeetime). John loved to get to know newcomers and to talk with long-time family and friends. He was quick-witted and always ready to laugh. Those who knew John well appreciated his godly example in both business and relationships. John and Willie loved to travel, and they went on many adventures together in their 59 years of marriage.John is survived by his wife Willie, seven of his children, and their spouses. They are Doug and Christina Bouwer, Timothy and Marietta den Dulk, Mark and Nettie Steenstra, Jack and Ellie Mae Kasbergen, Arie Jan and Julie de Jong, Jack and Nicole de Jong, and John and Willemina Vander Dussen. He leaves behind 27 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren with more on the way. John was a fun-loving opa who joined right in with the grandkids' play and made sure they had ice cream as often as possible. John is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Teun and Hinke de Jong, Wim and Ellie Griffioen, Arie and Anneke de Jong, Jet Gailey, and Richard and Mary Westra, and his sisters-in-law Rena de Jong, Helia de Jong, Shirley de Jong, and Dita de Jong. On the Brouwer side, he leaves behind Mae Brouwer, Koos and Joanne Brouwer, Lew and Nancy Hoyt, Arend and Olga Brouwer, Rita Brouwer, Tom and Nellie de Jong, Case and Lana Brouwer, and Henry and Genie Brouwer.John was preceded in death by his son, Karl de Jong, his great-granddaughter, Cora Zuiderveen, and his brothers-in-law Gerrit Brouwer and Jack Brouwer. John had an intimate relationship with the Lord and was looking forward to joining his brothers Pete, Karel, Elso, and Kees de Jong in glory.John's extended family are invited to a viewing on Thursday, November 12th at Salser & Dillard Funeral Home at 127 E. Caldwell Avenue in Visalia from 4 to 5 p.m. All others are invited to the viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a service to celebrate John's life at 10:30 a.m. on Friday November 13th at Daniel and Lauren Westra's barn in Tulare. Those who are elderly or disabled can enter at 5182 Avenue 248. All others should enter at 5200 Avenue 252.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Central Valley Christian School or Sierra Village in Visalia.