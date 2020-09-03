John Dobbs



Tulare - John Richard Dobbs, 78, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 at his home in Tulare. John was born in Lakeport CA on March 11, 1942. He was the middle son of the late Earney and Vera (Ashley) Dobbs.



John was a long time Tulare resident. For many years he was self-employed owning and operating John Dobbs Refrigeration. After several decades of self-employment John went to work for the California Department of Corrections as a Stationary Engineer, retiring in 2014.



John leaves behind two sisters, Elizabeth Parker and Jean Sparks. He is also survived by his daughter and son in law Leah and Josh Porter, Bakersfield and step daughter and son in law, Carol (Turner) and Alan Dubois. John had three grandchildren, Caleb Porter, Lauren Porter and Jason Dubois.



In addition to his parents, John was proceeded in death by his wife of 20 years Donna (Turner) Dobbs, his daughter from his first marriage, Stephanie Bailey, sister Lois Jarry and brother Welcome Dobbs.



A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. If you wish to contact the family, please send your messages and thoughts to jdobbsfamily20@yahoo.com.









