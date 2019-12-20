|
John F. Mendoza
Visalia - Mr. John F. Mendoza also known as Johnny, Juan, Big John, Corazon, Dad, and Papa. Age 68, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning December 18, 2019 with his daughters Lupita, Delia, and his wife Lupe right by his side. He was born June 24, 1951 in Sanger, California. A son of the late Margarita Hernandez and Fransisco Serrato. As a very young man he learned to work hard. He loved music, his local community, and being involved with the youth of Visalia.
John is survived by his wife Lupe. His four daughters Julie, Delia, Marivel, Lupita, son Carmelito, and welcomed into heaven by his beautiful Angel Bella Amor. John also has 13 grandchildren who all have a big part of his heart, and they made him complete. He enjoyed his time working for the city of Visalia especially his North side community. This is where he became a grand mentor, friend and advocate, one of his many hobbies included music he played many different instruments. His collection of guitars will be treasured by his family as a symbol of the man he was to them, a humble and caring individual.
We learned a lot from the peace he always carried, we were blessed to learn many valuable lessons. The Man. The Myth. The Legend You will always be remembered Services will be as followed Viewing will be from 4pm to 7pm and a Rosary at 6pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am Holy Family Catholic Church Visalia, California. Celebration of Life St. Mary's Hall following burial services. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com.
Memorial Donations, Arrangements, and Condolences may be left at Salser and Dillard127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, Cali. 93277.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019