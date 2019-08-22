Services
Tulare - John Fagundes entered into heaven on August 15, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Terceira, Azores, one of five children to Joe and Caroline Fagundes on September 4, 1946. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Fatima; Children; Johnny (Lisa) Fagundes, Annette (Mark) Borges, Michelle (Shawn) Meadows, Stephanie (Jeff) Nickey, Mathew Fagundes, Paul Fagundes, David Fagundes; he had 24 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Service and Rosary will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 22, 2019
