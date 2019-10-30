|
John "Johnny" G. Fagundes
Tulare - Johnny was the son of John & Fatima Fagundes, Roger & Kathleen Kerns.
Johnny is survived by his wife Lisa Fagundes and their children, Brooke & Ryan Hulsey, Brock Kellenberger, Tyler Kellenberger, Jonathan Fagundes.
Also survived by 3 sister and 3 brothers, Annette & Mark Borges, Michelle & Shawn Meadows, Stephanie& Jeff Nickey ,Matthew Fagundes, Paul Fagundes, David Fagundes; many nieces and nephews and 2 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. Johnny was very competitive he loved to play horse shoes and go fishing with his best friends. Johnny loved the Saints, Dodgers, Celtics, The No Matter What Club, and his dogs Bella and Riley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tues. Nov. 5th at 11:00am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019