Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Visalia Cemetery Pavilion
Visalia - John H. Withers, 82, of Visalia, CA, joined his wife Edna on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:15 p.m.

John was born in Healdton, OK on March 2, 1937 to Odell and June (Board) Withers. He was married to Edna (Henderson) Withers on August 25, 1980. John retired after 32 years as a Correctional Officer with USP Marion in Illinois. He also retired after 15 years as a Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy. John served 28 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars. John was known for his great sense of humor, his love of history and his compassion for animals.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife Edna Withers, his parents Odell and June Withers, his twin sister Simeta Chaney and his brother Larry. John is survived by his faithful canine companion Bradford Withers.

Graveside services will be at the Visalia Cemetery Pavilion on June 29th from 8:30 - 10:30 AM.

Donations can be made in John's memory to Gabby's Animal Rescue of Visalia, CA.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on June 20, 2019
