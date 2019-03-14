|
|
John Henry Mays
Tulare - John Henry Mays, was born February 23, 1961, in New Mexico. He departed this life on February 18, 2019. John Henry lived in Tulare for 29 years with his life partner, Debbie Gaddis.
John leaves to cherish his memory, his life partner, his parents, two step children, two grandchildren, and three brothers.
John was known as a kind person, caring for many. John enjoyed being a jokester and making others laugh. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 14, 2019