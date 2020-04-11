|
John Noreden Fly
John N. Fly was born at home near Exeter, California on December 14, 1927 and passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 92. His parents were Ernest P. and E. May Fly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two younger brothers Arvin Fly and Joe Fly, his wife of 71 years, Gertrude E. (Lewis) Fly, and his daughter-in-law Marjorie M. (Marks) Fly. He is survived by his sister Jacqueline Hartwick (Cloyce) of Center Ridge, AR, his sons J. Jeff Fly (Connie), Grant R. Fly, and Brett D. Fly (Glenda). He also has 3 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces and nephews. He grew up on the Fly Family farm where he determined that he did not want to be a farmer. After serving as a sergeant in the Marine Corp during the Korean conflict, he worked as a carpenter, a Building Contractor (1956), and then, after surviving polio, as an electrical technician. He was then recruited to be the Building Trades Instructor at College of the Sequoias (COS) where he oversaw the building of many project homes. He attended Cal State Berkeley and was a lifetime member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma honor society. He retired after 23 years at COS. He enjoyed time with family, piloting planes, reading the Bible, collecting books and traveling with family and his grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus orders, only a private interment service will occur at this time. There are plans for a celebration-of-life service at a later date. If interested in being informed of the celebration, please indicate your contact information on the Miller Memorial Chapel website which is: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/visalia-ca/john-fly-9109143 or send a note to P.O. Box 396, Farmersville, CA 93223. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Camp Super Fly, a summer camp for special needs children ( www.campsuperfly.org ) C/O Gavin Fly, 3322 Cambridge Court, Napa, CA 94558.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020