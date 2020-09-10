John Raymond "Jack" Mates



Visalia - September 19, 1946-September 4, 2020



John Raymond Mates, known to all who loved him as "Jack" was born on September 19, 1946 to Annette and John Mates in Passaic, New Jersey and passed away peacefully in his home in Visalia, California on September 4, 2020. His father John was in the Navy, which meant living in several cities throughout his childhood. Jack attended high school in Lakeside, California and eventually met the love of his lifetime, Dianne Monett, through his time at UC San Diego where he received his Masters Degree in Education. They were married on August 30, 1968. Together they had two children, Lisa Kelley and John Mates, whom they raised to love the outdoors. He served in the United States Army as a congressional investigator in Vietnam from 1970-1972. Jack worked for Visalia Unified School District for 39 years as a Dean, counselor, a teacher and a friend to many serving at Divisadero, Golden West and eventually Valley Oak Middle School. Anyone who ever met him was greeted with a smile, a corny joke and one of his many stories of skin diving, hunting in the hills with his dogs, roping on his trusty horses, Cisco, Joe and Paycheck, and of course fishing. Upon their retirement, Jack and Dianne spent nearly every summer traveling to Alaska, or in Oregon hunting with his best friend Avon and his wife Quinda.



Jack is preceded in death by his parents Annette and John Mates, son Jonathan Mates. He is survived by his wife Dianne Mates, brother Richard Mates and his wife Natalie, sister Marcia Hutchinson and her husband Louie, daughter Lisa Kelley and her husband Steve, three grandchildren: Justin, Jessica and Jeffrey Kelley, and three nephews: Brad (Emily) , Chris (Brooke) Mates and Kevin Hutchinson, Niece Michelle Hutchinson and dear friends Avon and Quinda Minugh.



Services will be graveside at Visalia Cemetery on Thursday, September 17th 2020 at 10:30 am. All are welcome however chairs are not provided.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Valley Oak Quilters Guild PO Box 1093, Tulare, Ca 93274









