John Reed Munn
John Reed Munn was born on March 3, 1922, and passed away on February 4, 2020, a month before his 98th birthday. Known to family and friends as "Reed", he was born and reared in Orosi CA, the only child of Stanley and Addie Munn. Reed grew up in a farming family - his maternal grandfather John R. Reed grew wheat in northern Tulare County, and his father Stanley helped establish some of the early orange groves in the Orange Cove area. As a boy, Reed roamed the local countryside and the Sierras around Wilsonia (where he delivered newspapers by horseback one summer). Reed attended Orosi Elementary and High Schools, and played on the Orosi High basketball team. His education continued at Visalia Junior College (College of the Sequoias) and the UC "Farm" at Davis, but was interrupted by service in the Navy during WWII; during which Reed traveled to military schools across the United States, learned to fly, was commissioned as an ensign, and served on a ship in the Pacific. After the war, he finished his studies at Davis, and he married his college sweetheart Ann Allen in August of 1947. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2012, a few months before Ann passed away. Together, Reed and Ann reared three sons and two daughters and built two houses. Their first home was in Orosi, where they lived until 1967, and then their last/dream home was built on a hill between their orange and olive groves near Orange Cove.
Reed and Ann enjoying skiing in the winter and spending summers with their family in the Sierra mountains at Wilsonia and in northern CA near Silver Lake. Later in life, he and Ann traveled throughout the United States, parts of Canada, the British Isles, and New Zealand. Reed worked long hours on the farm but found time to serve on the Orosi School Board, as a deacon at the local Presbyterian Church, and as a Past Master of the Orosi Masonic Lodge. He also enjoyed growing cacti and native California plants and was still landscaping into his 90's, adding plants and moving large rocks. Reed was proud to be a grower of oranges and olives and lived on his ranch until 2018, when he moved to Quail Park in Visalia.
Reed is survived by and will be greatly missed by his children, John Jr. (Shelley), Sarah Franscioni (Hal), Jennifer (Roberto Brady), Dana (Cynthia), and Andrew (Stacey Pratt), and by his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His family would like to thank those who helped take care of Reed during his final years, both at his house and at Quail Park. A memorial celebration of Reed's long and productive life will be held at 12 PM on February 29 at the First Presbyterian Church in Orange Cove, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church in Orange Cove or to the Alta District Historical Society.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020