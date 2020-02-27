|
|
John Robert Hemsley III
John Robert Hemsley III was called up to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22nd 2020 at the age of 58 after battling a yearlong of Stage 4 Cancer. At his passing at Kaweah Hospital in Visalia he was surrounded by love from all his family and close friends.
John was born March 7, 1961 in Glendale Arizona. He served 30.5 years in the Navy serving our country and retired as a Warrant Officer. John loved being outdoors enjoying his cigars, sharing his military stories, and the company of family and friends whenever he had the chance, and was the Number 1 fan at his grandsons sports events.
John is survived by his loving wife, Josefina Hemsley, children; Angela, Anthony, Apple, Katie, Grandkids; Julius, Ethan, Delilah, Noble, Blake, Devin, & Asher.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3rd from 4-7 pm at Hadley Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia, CA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Visalia, CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020